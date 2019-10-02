Trump nears deal to increase use of ethanol, biofuels - Reuters

The Trump administration is close to finalizing a deal that would boost consumption of U.S. biodiesel fuels, which could be announced next week, Reuters reports.

The final deal reportedly is not likely to include a price cap for the biofuel blending credits that refiners must earn or purchase to comply with the Renewable Fuel Standard, a measure the oil industry wanted as a concession.

The policy changes are intended to soothe anger in U.S. farm country, a key political constituency for Trump, after the administration exempted 31 oil refineries in August from their obligations under the RFS.

Potentially relevant tickers include ADM, GPRE, GPP,PEIX, REGI, REX, ANDE

ETFs: CORN, FUE