Short-term rates, trade/geopolitical uncertainty on NY Fed's front burner

What keeps New York Fed President John Williams up at night? Short-term interest rates and "the uncharted waters of trade and geopolitical uncertainties," answers Williams at an economic conference in San Diego.

In the past two weeks, the New York Fed stepped in to inject liquidity in the financial system when short-term interest rates shot up as banks held onto their reserves instead of lending to each other as the end of the quarter neared.

The Fed is continuing to analyze and understand the factors at play in the money markets as well as understanding how effective the New York Fed's open market operations are.

With Q3 over, the demand for short-term lending appears to be receding. In this morning's overnight repo operations, the New York Fed took up $42.05B of Treasurys and securities, less than the $75B maximum.

That compares with yesterday's operation that took up $54.85B of Treasurys and securities and Monday's $63.5B.

As for geopolitical and trade uncertainties, there's not much experience in how monetary policy can deal with those risks, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said.

