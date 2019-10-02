Acuity Brands Q4 earnings hurt on trade war fallout

Acuity Brands down (AYI -12.3%) as Q4 earnings came in below expectations, as well as warned that global trade issues, including tariffs, are hampering demand.
Reported sales volumes fell 16%, as the trade war between the U.S. and China whipsawed the lighting-products manufacturer.
Overall, sales dropped 12% to $938.1M with profit down to $96.1M, from $108.2M last year
For 2020, the company expects overall market conditions within the lighting industry to remain sluggish
Forecasts Q1 2020 net sales be down in the mid-to-high single-digit percentage range compared with last year, primarily due to the pull forward of orders by customers in advance of announced price increases
Previously: Acuity Brands EPS misses by $0.07, misses on revenue (Oct. 2)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox