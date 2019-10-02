Stocks continue fall after weak ADP jobs report

The three major U.S. averages continue their declines as a disappointing September jobs report from ADP followed yesterday's weaker-than-expected ISM manufacturing print, fueling recession fears.

The S&P 500 loses 1.9% , the Nasdaq slides 1.8% , and the Dow is off 2.0% in midday trading.

All 11 S&P 500 industry sectors light up red, led by 2.1% declines in each industrials, materials, and information technology; the defensive real estate ( -0.5% ) and utilities ( -1.0% ) sectors fall the least.

The VIX, also called the "fear index", jumps 11% to 20.69, its highest level since Sept. 3.

Crude oil sinks 2.3% to $52.41 per barrel.

Investors turn to Treasurys to avoid risk; 10-year yield falls 4 basis points to 1.598%.

Gold rises 1.1% to $1,504.60 per ounce.