Costco Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.56 (+8.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $47.71B (+7.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, COST has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward.

