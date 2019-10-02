PepsiCo Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Oct. 02, 2019 5:30 PM ETPepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)PEPBy: SA News Team
- PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.51 (-5.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.93B (+2.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PEP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 10 downward.
- Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:PepsiCo: Bar Gets Higher, But Stock Still Looks Good