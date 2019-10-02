PepsiCo Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

  • PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.51 (-5.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.93B (+2.7% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, PEP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 10 downward.
  • Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:PepsiCo: Bar Gets Higher, But Stock Still Looks Good
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.