Constellation Brands Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.62 (-8.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.34B (+1.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, STZ has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.