Zynex zips higher on 95% Y/Y order growth

Zynex (ZYXI +11.5% ) surges to its highest since June on heavy volume following news that it achieved Q3 order growth of 95% Y/Y and 30% Q/Q, on top of Q2's 65% Y/Y jump in orders.

ZYXI credits its investment in sales force expansion for delivering growth and says it continues to aggressively add further sales reps in previously uncovered U.S. territories.

ZYXI says its prescription-strength NexWave device is "a healthy alternative to prescribing opioids as the first line of defense when treating pain."