As economic concerns rise, financial stocks fall

As worries over slowing economic growth increase, so do expectations that the Fed will cut rates when the Federal Open Market Committee meets at the end of the month.

The CME FedWatch Tool puts the probability of a 25-basis point rate cut at 77.5%, up from 62.0% yesterday and 53.4% a week ago.

Thus, financial stocks decline. The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) falls 1.8% in early afternoon trading; if XLF closes at that level, it will be the ETF's biggest decline since Aug. 23.

All of the U.S.-based megabanks lose at least 1% -- Bank of America (BAC -1.6% ), Citigroup (C -2.4% ), JPMorgan Chase (JPM -1.9% ), Wells Fargo (WFC -1% ), Goldman Sachs (GS -2.2% ), and Morgan Stanley (MS -2.5% ).

Among the next tier of banks, KeyCorp (KEY -2.4% ), Axos Financial (AX -2.2% ), SunTrust Banks (STI -2.5% ), and BB&T (BBT -2.5% ) are among the biggest decliners.

Custodial banks aren't doing any better -- Bank of New York Mellon (BK -2.3% ), State Street (STT -2% ), and Norther Trust (NTRS -2.3% ).

Credit card and fintech firms are caught up in the general downdraft, too -- the Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) drops 3.5% , which would be its biggest decline since Aug. 5, if it closes at that level.

Among credit card issuers, American Express (AXP -2.8% ) and Capital One (COF -3.1% ). In the fintech space, LendingClub (LC -4.8% ), Square (SQ -3.6% ), Fiserv (FISV -3.1% ), and Qiwiw (QIWI -3.1% ).

