Great Lakes receives $178M in awarded work

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD +1.7%) announced receipt of several major dredging awards totaling $178M.
Mississippi Coastal Improvements Program, Comprehensive Barrier Island Restoration Plan $56.7M; This project is expected to complete by October 2020.
Great Egg/Peck Beach New Jersey (Coastal Protection, New Jersey, $32.5M); project will commence in the spring of 2020.
Post-Florence Renourishment Project (Coastal Protection, North Carolina, $27.3M); project will commence January 2020 with completion by April 2020.
Kings Bay Entrance Channel (Maintenance, Florida, $15.6M); expected to commence in December 2019 with completion by the end of March 2020.
Six additional maintenance and coastal protection awards totaling $46.2M.
