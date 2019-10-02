Great Lakes receives $178M in awarded work

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD +1.7% ) announced receipt of several major dredging awards totaling $178M.

Mississippi Coastal Improvements Program, Comprehensive Barrier Island Restoration Plan $56.7M; This project is expected to complete by October 2020.

Great Egg/Peck Beach New Jersey (Coastal Protection, New Jersey, $32.5M); project will commence in the spring of 2020.

Post-Florence Renourishment Project (Coastal Protection, North Carolina, $27.3M); project will commence January 2020 with completion by April 2020.

Kings Bay Entrance Channel (Maintenance, Florida, $15.6M); expected to commence in December 2019 with completion by the end of March 2020.

Six additional maintenance and coastal protection awards totaling $46.2M.