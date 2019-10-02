GM drops to four-month low after sales update

General Motors (GM -4.2% ) trades lower after reporting Q3 U.S. unit sales rose 6.3% vs. expectations for a gain of 7.1%.

Despite the headline miss, GM picked up U.S. market share in Q3 with Ford sales down 5.1% and Fiat flat for the same period.

GMC sales were 11% higher during the quarter, led by a 51% increase in Acadia sales and 38% jump for the Sierra model.

The company says it ended the quarter with 759,633 units of inventory. GM's inventory level is being watched closely with the UAW strike now in its 17th day.