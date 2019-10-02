NagaCorp seen as alternative Asian casino pick

Union Gaming sees Buy-rated NagaCorp (OTCPK:NGCRF) as a port in the storm for investors looking at the Asian casino sector.

"We believe Naga should generate enough FCF to support the current ~60% dividend payout ratio and also fund its share of Naga3 development costs. Importantly, we continue to view Phnom Penh/Naga as the most insulated operator/market from the volatility associated with China (i.e. proxy/online crackdown leading to a decline in brick-and-mortar business) driven in part by the close relationship between China/Cambodia," advises analyst Grant Govertsen.

Govertsen and team raise the price target on NagaCorp to HKD$14.50 vs. HKD$12 prior. NagaCorp closed at HKD$12.98 earlier today.