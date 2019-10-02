AI-driven stock-trading venue eyes U.S. exchange status - Reuters

Imperative Execution, an artificial intelligence-driven U.S. stock trading venue operator, may soon register as an exchange or partner with an existing one in its bid to compete with the New York Stock Exchange and other bourses, Reuters reports, citing an interview with Imperative's CEO Roman Ginis.

As part of that drive, the upstart will also adopt pricing models of more traditional exchanges.

Imperative Execution operates IntelligentCross, an alternative trading system (ATS) that uses AI to measure its performance in real time and make adjustments to improve the quality of the stock executions to save investors money.

ATSs, though government-registered, are broker-run trading venues with lighter regulatory burdens than stock exchanges. That gives them more room to innovate, but their bid and offer quotes don't appear on public data feeds, limiting their reach to subscribers.