Analysts praise AMD's Microsoft win

Lynx Equity says Microsoft's endorsement of AMD (AMD -2.3% ) "is a harbinger of things to come in the notebook space for AMD, where its share currently is in the mid-teens."

Wells Fargo says the "announcement reflects another validation of AMD’s latest CPUs and competitive positioning against Intel."

The firm believes "investors could initially consider this representing as much as ~$5-15M of quarterly AMD revenue from this design win."

Related: Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 event included a 15-inch model with a processor from AMD rather than Intel.