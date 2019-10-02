Cannabis roundup - stocks bounce despite bearish sell-side call

MKM Partners' Bill Kirk might be a little late to the bearish pot party. In a note today, Kirk says he doesn't expect profitability for a number of the better-known players for more than two years - quite a bit longer than the current consensus.

The cannabis names were sharply lower in early action, but many are nicely in the green in the mid-afternoon. Among the stocks mentioned by Kirk: Canopy Growth (CGC +2.5% ), Aurora Cannabis (ACB +4% ), Cronos (CRON +1.8% ), and Hexo (HEXO flat)