Cannabis roundup - stocks bounce despite bearish sell-side call

|About: Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)|By:, SA News Editor

MKM Partners' Bill Kirk might be a little late to the bearish pot party. In a note today, Kirk says he doesn't expect profitability for a number of the better-known players for more than two years - quite a bit longer than the current consensus.

The cannabis names were sharply lower in early action, but many are nicely in the green in the mid-afternoon. Among the stocks mentioned by Kirk: Canopy Growth (CGC +2.5%), Aurora Cannabis (ACB +4%), Cronos (CRON +1.8%), and Hexo (HEXO flat)

The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ +0.8%)

