Bond ETFs on record-setting pace YTD, State Street says

Amid September's geopolitical uncertainties, investors poured $31B into equity ETFs, $15B in fixed income ETFs, and almost $2.5B in gold-backed ETFS in September, according to State Street Global Advisors' U.S.-Listed Flash Flows report.

Fixed income exchange-traded funds pulled in more than $112B of inflows YTD, 8% higher than the record-setting haul in 2017.

The $30B of inflows into equity ETFs marked a reversal from August's $20B of outflows and represents the largest one-month change for equity ETFs ever.

Investors increased their exposure to real estate ETFs, which led all sectors with $1.3B of inflows. Health care ETFs led the downside, losing more than $1B during the month.