Organovo pops on merger offer from firm led by former founder

Organovo (ONVO +5.6% ) is higher after receiving a formal merger proposal from Viscient Biosciences, whose CEO, Keith Murphy, was a co-founder of Organovo and the company's CEO and Chairman during 2007-17.

"Having already established the paradigm for drug discovery in 3D tissue in liver, Viscient now has the potential to efficiently use the other tissues in Organovo’s portfolio to develop drugs for additional high-value indications," Murphy says, adding a combined company "could be valued in the hundreds of millions over the next couple of years."

Viscient envisions the combined company could be as much as 43% owned by ONVO's existing shareholders and the rest owned by Viscient shareholders.