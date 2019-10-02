Hochschild Mining buys rare earth deposit in Chile

Hochschild Mining (OTCPK:HCHDF) says it has purchased the 93.8% of the BioLantanidos ionic clay rare earth deposit that it did not already own for ~$56M.

The Peru-based miner had invested $2.5M in the project last year and early this year in exchange for a 6.2% stake, with an option to increase ownership.

Hochschild says the BioLantanidos deposit is a clay resource similar to those in China, with the rare earths occurring at a depth of 20-30 meters.

The company does not provide a spending estimate for the project but says the mine will become one of the lowest cost rare earth producers.