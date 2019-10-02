Confidence fades in United Natural Foods

Bank of America Merrill Lynch weighs in on the weak quarter posted by United Natural Foods (UNFI -25.3% ).

"UNFI ended a challenging year with F4Q adj EBITDA that was below forecast due to margin pressures. Core sales were also soft," notes the BAML team.

The firm expects another challenging year for UNFI and lowers its FY20 EBITDA estimate to $512M from $529M. The price objective goes to $4 (6X the FY21 EBITDA estimate of $556M), which represents a drop of over 50% for shares. The consensus sell-side PT on UNFI is still at $8.96.