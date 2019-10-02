Exxon's earnings outlook cut following Q3 preview

Wall Street analysts cut their profit estimates for Exxon Mobil (XOM -2.5% ) after the company warned that weak oil prices and chemical margins would hurt Q3 profits.

The consensus Q3 earnings estimate had been $0.86/share vs. $1.46 in the year-ago quarter, but several brokerage cut their forecasts further after XOM's filing: Edward Jones cut its EPS outlook to $0.65 from $0.85 previously, Bank of America chopped its Q3 forecast to $0.69 from $0.87, and Mizuho slashed its quarterly view to $0.65 from $1.04 and its full year forecast to $2.86 from $3.27.

"We expect the company to continue to outspend its cash flow as it invests heavily over the next few years," says Edward Jones analyst Jennifer Rowland.

Margins in XOM's chemicals business "remain extremely weak, driven by trade-war related issues and ample supply," according to RBC's Biraj Borkhataria.

But BofA's Doug Leggate reiterates his Buy rating and $100 price target, saying XOM's Q3 preview "looks relatively benign and largely a consequence of commodity changes with no material operating issues to change the go forward investment case."