U.S. Steel's debt-fueled Big River deal a big gamble, analysts say

U.S. Steel (X -8.1% ) surrenders yesterday's gains and then some, a day after announcing a $700M investment in a 49.9% stake of Big River Steel; Wall Street is weighing in today with a mostly negative verdict.

BMO analyst David Gagliano says the deal could help U.S. Steel in the long run but it adds even more debt, and the company is "paying a fairly high implied valuation to acquire this asset, with no EBITDA likely to flow through until 2021-22 by our estimates."

Taking on more debt at a weak point in the steel cycle is a gamble, Credit Suisse's Curt Woodworth says, expecting the U.S. spot sheet market will "see multiple years of recession level margins and rationalization of U.S. blast furnace footprint as new low cost EAFs ramp."

Big River's $700M price tag increases the chance of equity dilution in the near-term, says BAML analyst Timna Tanners, adding U.S. Steel is "adding debt with negligible return into a sector downturn, and perhaps a broader cyclical one."

Rating agency S&P Global revised its outlook for U.S. Steel to negative, saying the decision to fund the Big River investment with 100% debt "could stretch adjusted debt leverage above our threshold for a downgrade during 2019 or 2020 if market conditions remain weak."