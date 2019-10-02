WW tanks 10% after Novo Nordisk, Noom unveil weight management plan

WW International (WW -10% ) shares have been sliding steadily lower through the day after drugmaker Novo Nordisk (NVO -1.4% ) and behavior management company Noom said yesterday they were teaming up to develop programs to help people with obesity achieve and maintain weight loss.

Noom has developed a weight-loss app and a personalized meal-planning service it says already is used by 45M people worldwide that helps overweight people make behavioral changes that can help them slim down.

Novo says it has completed an eight-month pilot that combined Noom's behavior change programs with its "more than 95 years of experience in helping people living with chronic diseases."

The companies say their collaboration initially will make solutions for behavior change and education available to people with obesity in the U.S.