ApolloMed adds 145K members with new MSA

Health management firm Apollo Medical Holdings (NASDAQ:AMEH) has entered into a new management services agreement that will add about 145,000 new members.

The deal with an independent practice association is effective Jan. 1.

The IPA group serves members in three main markets in Southern California: South Los Angeles, San Fernando Valley, and Antelope Valley.

That "significantly" bolsters member under management, says Chairman/Co-CEO Kenneth Sim, adding that "Consistent with our strategic plan, this agreement also brings the opportunity to further scale our business model and realize additional efficiencies."