Crude oil, natural gas extend losses as energy markets bleed red

Benchmark crude oil prices (USO -1.9% ) settled at their lowest levels in nearly two months amid weak economic data that weighed on prospects for energy demand and a larger than expected increase in U.S. crude inventories.

Stockpiles have climbed in three consecutive weeks and are at their five-year average for this time of year, a signal that there is plenty of crude available.

November WTI futures finished -1.8% to $52.64/bbl, December Brent -2% to $57.69, both marking their lowest front-month contract settlements since Aug. 8.

In another sign of negative momentum in energy markets, natural gas futures fell for the 12th straight session, settling -1.6% to $2.247/MMBtu.

ETFs: USO, UNG, XLE, UGAZ, OIL, UWT, DGAZ, UCO, XOP, VDE, OIH, DWT, BNO, ERX, GUSH, SCO, BOIL, BGR, GASL, XES, FCG, DRIP, DBO, ERY, FENY, DIG, NDP, DTO, OILU, FIF, KOLD, USL, IYE, DUG, GASX, IEO, UNL, USOU, IEZ, OILD, WTIU, CRAK