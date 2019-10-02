E*Trade jumps into the $0 commission pool

E*Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) joins the fray in eliminating retail commissions for online U.S.-listed stock, ETF, and options trades, following TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD), Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), and Interactive Brokers (IEX:IBKR).

It also reduces the options contract charge to 65 cents per contract for all traders while maintaining its active trader pricing at 50 cents per contract.

Changes take effect on Oct. 7, 2019.

The company estimates that the revenue impact of the commission changes on Q2 2019 operating results would have been ~$75M.

ETFC rises 0.4% in after-hours trading, while AMTD slips 0.6% .

