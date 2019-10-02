Janssen files for new indication for Spravato

Janssen (NYSE:JNJ) has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application to the FDA, for a new indication for Spravato (esketamine) nasal spray, for the rapid reduction of depressive symptoms in adult patients with major depressive disorder who have active suicidal ideation with intent.

That is a population that historically has been excluded from antidepressant clinical trials, the company notes.

The sNDA is based on results from the Phase 3 ASPIRE I and II trials, which evaluated efficacy and safety of Spravato vs. placebo in this patient population.

The FDA approved Spravato in conjunction with an oral antidepressant for treating treatment-resistant depression in adults on March 5.