Bed Bath & Beyond dips after earnings

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) expects full-year sales of around $11.4B vs. prior view for the low end of $11.4B to $11.7B and $11.4B consensus. EPS is anticipated to fall in a range of $2.08 and $2.13 vs. $2.11 to $2.20 prior outlook and $1.86 consensus.

Management update: "Fiscal 2019 full-year results continue to be in line with the Company's most recent guidance and assumes current investment plans to drive top-line performance in the back half, as well as its comp sales trends year to date, and excludes goodwill and other impairments, severance costs, shareholder activity costs, the inventory write down, and any incremental impact from tariffs."

BBBY -0.40% AH.

