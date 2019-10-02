Stocks shudder as economic worries weigh again

Stocks piled on a second straight day of sharp losses, amid growing worries about an economic slowdown following yesterday's weak report on U.S. manufacturing.

Today's private sector jobs sector, which showed the pace of job creation has slowed, added to the concerns.

Today's carnage showed the Dow dropping nearly 500 points for a 1.9% loss, with only Johnson & Johnson ending with a gain, while the S&P 500 surrendered 1.8% and the Nasdaq shed 1.6%.

The S&P fell below its 100-day moving average, as all 11 industry groups fell - with 10 losing at least 1.3% - including a 2.6% slump in energy and a 2% drubbing in the information tech sector.

The two-day selloff will heighten the anxiety for two other consumer-focused reports this week: the Institute for Supply Management's services sector report Thursday and Friday's payrolls report.

Growth concerns also contributed to another rise in U.S. Treasury prices, driving the two-year yield down 8 bps to 1.48% and the 10-year yield lower by 5 bps to 1.60%.

WTI crude oil fell 1.8% to $52.64/bbl, extending its recent decline amid bearish inventory data and growth concerns.

Separately, New York Fed President John Williams said he thinks monetary policy is "in the right place" for now; market participants, meanwhile, raised their expectations for a 25-bp rate cut at the October FOMC meeting to 75.4% from 53.4% one week ago, according to CME FedWatch.