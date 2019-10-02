Tesla -5% after Q3 deliveries fall short of 100K

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) says it achieved record production of 96,155 vehicles in Q3 and record deliveries of approximately 97,000 vehicles.

The deliveries count consisted of 17,400 Model S/X cars and 79,600 Model 3s. The mark missed some of last estimates turned in by Wall Street analysts and could disappoint investors after Elon Musk pushed employees to get to the 100K level.

Tesla says it's entering Q4 with an increase in its order backlog.

An update on net income and cash flow will come out with the company's Q3 earnings report.

TSLA -4.69% after hours to $231.82.

Source: Press Release