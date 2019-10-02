CIRCOR to sell Distributed Valves business

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) says it intends to sell its Distributed Valves business, part of a strategic shift away from upstream oil and gas.

Along with that, the Energy Group's overhead will be optimized by year-end, expected to generate annual run-rate savings of about $4M, CEO Scott Buckhout says.

Along with the divestiture of Engineered Valves, the actions are consistent with the company's 18-month plan from this summer.

Segment operating loss attributable to Distributed Valves and Engineered Valves was about $8M for the six months ended June 30.

They'll be reported as discontinued operations henceforth.