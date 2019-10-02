Large Internet stocks 'compelling' heading into earnings - RBC

Large-cap Internet stocks have declined enough since Q2 earnings that they're now "downright compelling," says RBC.

That puts a spotlight on companies such as Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Highest expectations going into the new earnings season rest on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM) and Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), analyst Mark Mahaney says, while there's lowest expectations on Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT).

Several Internet stocks he tracks are trading below three-year multiples for EV to projected EBITDA, while demand trends overall are "very robust."