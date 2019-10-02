US will impose retaliatory tariffs on EU, effective Oct. 18 - WSJ

The Trump administration will quickly implement tariffs on $7.5B of European Union imports, WSJ reports, following today's WTO decision that authorized tariffs due to EU subsidies of Airbus.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative will impose the tariffs on Oct. 18, according to the report, which cites a senior USTR official, likely a 10% tariff on EU aircraft and a 25% duty on agricultural and other products.

Pres. Trump is poised to decide by Nov. 13 whether to levy tariffs on EU cars and auto parts, raising the threat of a major escalation of duties on goods worth ~$100B.

Among many related stocks: BA, SPR, UTX, OTCPK:RYCEY, HRL, SAFM, TSN, PPC, DF, HOG, DOW, DD, ARNC, FMC, CVGW, NTR, KHC, GE, HXL, CAT