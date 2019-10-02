UDR prices two-part $400M note offering

UDR's (NYSE:UDR) $400M two-part notes offering prices:

$100M of 3.200% senior unsecured notes due 2030 priced at 103.319% of the principal amount to yield 2.817% to maturity; and

$300M of 3.100% senior unsecured notes due 2034 were priced at 99.557% of the principal amount to yield 3.137% to maturity.

The 2030 notes will form a single series with $300M of senior unsecured 3.200% notes due 20309 issued on July 2, 2019.

UDR will also redeem all $400M of outstanding 4.625% senior notes due Jan. 10, 2022.

The company expects to allocate the net proceeds from the sale of the 2034 notes to fund eligible green projects, including previously incurred development costs related to properties that have received LEED Silver certification.

It expects to initially use the net proceeds from the sale of the 2034 notes and 2030 notes to fund the redemption of the 4.625% senior notes