B. Riley's $50M depositary share offering prices

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) prices its public offering of 2M depositary shares at an initial public offering price of $25.00 per depositary share, raising gross proceeds of $50M.

Each depositary share represents a 1/1000th fractional interest in a share of the company's 6.875% series A cumulative preferred stock.

The company grants a greenshoe option for up to an additional $7.5M of depositary shares solely to cover over-allotments.

The offering is expected to close on or about Oct. 7, 2019.

Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes including funding future acquisitions and investments, repaying debt, making capital expenditures, and funding working capital.