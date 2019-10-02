Dominion Energy names Blue, Leopold as co-COO

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) unveils organizational changes tied to a new financial and operating reporting structure, appointing Robert Blue and Diane Leopold as co-COO.

Blue, currently EVP and President/CEO of the company's Power Delivery Group, and Leopold, EVP and President/CEO of the Gas Infrastructure Group, will assume their new roles on Dec. 1.

Two of Dominion's five new operating segments will report to Blue - Dominion Energy Virginia and Contracted Generation - while Leopold will have responsibility for three operating segments - Gas Transmission & Storage, Gas Distribution, and Dominion Energy South Carolina.