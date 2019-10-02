ADC Therapeutics pulls IPO

ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) has withdrawn its IPO registration statement.

The company is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotech.

"In light of adverse market conditions, we have determined it is in the best interests of our shareholders to withdraw the registration statement," says CEO Chris Martin.

"We are fortunate to have a strong balance sheet, highly supportive investors, alternative financing options and a steady flow of forthcoming milestones, all of which factored into our decision to not proceed with an initial public offering in the current market conditions," he adds.

It had planned to offer 8.19M common shares at $23-$26/share.