Cleveland-Cliffs to SmallCap 600; shares +6.2%

SA News Editor

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) is making a move into the S&P MidCap 400 index.

It's moving in to replace Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM), set to be acquired by Merck KGaA.

Replacing Mercury in the SmallCap 600 is Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF), which is up 6.2% after hours. Those moves are effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Meanwhile, Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) will move into the SmallCap 600 to replace Navigant Consulting (NYSE:NCI), which is set to be acquired by Veritas Capital Fund Management. That move is effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, Oct. 11.

