Talos Energy, partners surrender Mexican oil contract

Oct. 02, 2019 5:29 PM ETTalos Energy Inc. (TALO)TALOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • A consortium formed by Hokchi Energy, Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) and Wintershall will give up a Mexican oil contract in the Gulf of Mexico due to lack of commercial discovery, the country's oil regulator says.
  • Out of the two drilled wells in the area, gas found in the first well was not commercially viable and the second well was flooded by water.
  • The consortium - 47.5% owned by Hokchi, 27.5% by Wintershall and 25% by Talos - was awarded a contract in 2015 to explore the block, area 2 of Mexico's first shallow water round.
  • Talos and Wintershall also participate in the neighboring Zama project, which has found nearly 1B barrels off Mexico's southern Gulf coast and is in talks with state-run Pemex to decide who will operate it.
