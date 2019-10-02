GoPro -14% as it trims 2019 guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) has slid 13.9% after hours following the release of updated full-year guidance from an investor call, alongside a "significant revenue shift" between Q3 and Q4 tied to a newly announced camera.

The company's launching two new cameras, the HERO8 Black and MAX, along with three new accessory packages (Media Mod, Display Mod, and Light Mod). The two cameras are available for preorder and first shipments go out Oct. 15 (with global on-shelf availability on Oct. 20).

A late-stage production delay means HERO8 Black shipments will shift from Q3 to Q4.

For the rest of the year, it's guiding to 6-9% Y/Y revenue growth vs. a previous 9-12% projection. It expects revenues to come in from $680M-$715M.

It's trimming non-GAAP gross margin estimates to 36.5% (plus or minus 50 basis points) from 37.5% (plus or minus 50 bps) due to the production delay. Opex will be under $200M vs. a previous guidance of $199M-$205M.

And it's cut EPS guidance to $0.33-$0.39 from a previous $0.37-$0.49 (vs. consensus for $0.39).