Rio Grande LNG not a threat to endangered species, U.S. agency says

NextDecade's (NASDAQ:NEXT) development of the Rio Grande LNG export terminal at the south Texas Gulf coast and the associated Rio Bravo natural gas pipeline will not jeopardize the endangered ocelot and jaguarundi, says a new report from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

NEXT is seeking permission from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to build the 135-mile pipeline and the export terminal at the Brownsville Ship Channel to produce 27M metric tons/year of liquefied natural gas.

The two projects and two other export terminals proposed at the Port of Brownsville face opposition from a coalition of shrimpers, fishermen, environmentalists and communities.

Separately, NEXT said this week it issued $15M of common stock to Bechtel at $7.08/share; NEXT has contracted with Bechtel for engineering, procurement and construction of the first three trains of the Rio Grande LNG project.