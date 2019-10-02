MKM starts Uber, Lyft at Neutral as losses grow

MKM has initiated coverage of Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) at Neutral, with caution provided by losses adding up and concerns about regulatory uncertainty.

Analyst Rohit Kulkarni notes there's significant market opportunity, however, and valuations are attractive.

Kulkarni prefers Uber in the long term for several factors including scale and option value in investments in similar foreign companies.

Cash burn will continue -- but Uber may be able to accelerate profitability by wrapping up a BRIC exit (getting away from hotly competitive markets) and by spinning off its self-driving car business unit.