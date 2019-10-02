AXT Inc. slashes Q3 revenue view on disappointing demand

AXT Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) -11.9% after-hours after cutting Q3 revenue guidance due to a weaker than expected demand environment, particularly in data center connectivity and LED applications.

The company now expects Q3 revenue of $19.6M-$20M, below prior guidance of $24.5M-$26M issued in July.

"While we do believe that all of our key markets are positioned for a return to growth, visibility is poor," CEO Morris Young says, noting the ongoing geopolitical and global economic environment "has created near-term uncertainty in terms of the timing of the recovery."