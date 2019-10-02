Newmont CEO sees $250M improvement potential in blocked Mexican mine

New Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) CEO Tom Palmer predicts currently blockaded Peñasquito mine in Mexico can be made $250M more valuable once it is again up and running, Denver Business Journal reports.

Palmer says the shuttering of the mine is delaying the most important opportunity for improvement among the six mines the company acquired in its $10B takeover of Goldcorp earlier this year.

The company forecast at the time that it would increase the value of the combined operations by $365M annually within three years, with Peñasquito accounting for $50M of the annual value increase, but Palmer now says that figure was far too low.

"We have a pathway to deliver that from quick wins and be at that run rate by the end of this year," Palmer tells the Journal. "Then we have identified upside opportunities of the order of $200M over and above that from other initiatives."