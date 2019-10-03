Kroger to lay off hundreds in middle management

Just weeks after the company cast doubt on its ability to hit profit targets amid a turnaround effort, Kroger (NYSE:KR) is laying off hundreds of employees across its stores.

"As part of ongoing talent management, many store operating divisions are evaluating middle management roles and team structures with an eye toward keeping resources close to the customer," a spokesperson said in a statement. "Store divisions operate independently but all of them are taking steps to ensure they have the right talent in the right store leadership positions."