Walmart tests healthcare programs in the U.S.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) will begin several healthcare pilot programs for its U.S. employees starting Jan. 1 as it looks for ways to slash healthcare costs - one of the largest expenses for the retailer after wages.

Plans include connecting patients with local doctors, testing a concierge service, video chats with medical professionals and access to fitness clubs.

Others in the industry are also targeting healthcare, with Amazon recently launching a virtual primary care clinic with an option to send nurses to employees' homes.