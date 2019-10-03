Morgan Stanley, Goldman to lead Airbnb listing - Reuters

Airbnb (AIRB) is set to hire Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) as joint lead advisers on its planned stock market flotation next year, Reuters reports.

The appointments would represent another high-profile assignment for the investment banks, albeit potentially less lucrative because Airbnb is leaning toward going public through a direct listing rather than an IPO.

In a direct listing, no new shares are sold, and the role of the investment banks is more of one advising on market conditions vs. underwriting.