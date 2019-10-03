Which EU goods will be hit by tariffs?

The WTO on Wednesday gave the U.S. the go-ahead to impose tariffs on as much as $7.5B worth of European exports annually - in retaliation for illegal government aid to Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) - and the Trump administration is wasting no time in levying them.

A list has been released of hundreds of European products that will get the new tariffs as early as Oct. 18, including 25% levies on French wine, Italian cheese and single-malt Scotch whisky.

The main target, however, is Airbus aircraft made in the EU, which face a 10% duty that could hurt U.S. airlines such as Delta (NYSE:DAL) which have billions of dollars of orders waiting to be filled.