Ecolab acquires Gallay Medical & Scientific

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) has acquired Gallay Medical & Scientific, a leading distributor of endoscopy, central sterile department, dental and pharmaceutical solutions in Australia and New Zealand.

Gallay Medical & Scientific sales for FY2019 were ~AU$42M ($28M).

Gergely Sved, senior vice president and general manager of Ecolab Healthcare said, “Gallay Medical & Scientific, founded and operated by the Vat family, is a well-respected distributor of medical solutions that shares our focus on technical and service excellence, and will enable us to meet the needs of our growing customer base in Australia and New Zealand.”

Financial terms undisclosed.