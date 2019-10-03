Futures point to slight turnaround

Wall Street is looking to recover from an 800-point plunge over the last two sessions as investors track fears of an economic recession and latest tariff ruling from the WTO.
After Tuesday's dire picture on manufacturing from the ISM, investors now await today's ISM services report and tomorrow's non-farm payrolls data to confirm or quash concerns about world economic growth.
Ahead of the release, U.S. stock index futures indicate a higher open, with the Dow ahead by 88 points, and S&P 500 and Nasdaq up 0.4% and 0.5%, respectively.
