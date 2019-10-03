ASSA ABLOY acquires Lux-Ident in the Czech Republic

ASSA ABLOY (OTCPK:ASAZF) to acquire LUX-IDent, a leading provider of radio frequency identification (RFID) components based in the Czech Republic for undisclosed amount.

"LUX-IDent is a strategic technological addition to the ASSA ABLOY Group. The company reinforces our current offering within RFID components. The acquisition of LUX-IDent considerably enhances the Group´s position within smart components and will provide complementary growth opportunities," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

Sales for FY2019 are expected to reach about CZK440M (~SEK180M) and the acquisition will be neutral to EPS from start.

The acquisition is expected to close during 4Q19.